Who Is Menka Soni? Redmond City Councillor Becomes First Indian-American Woman to Take Oath on Bhagavad Gita

Menka Soni came into the limelight in India after she swore in with the Bhagavad Gita after being elected to the Redmond City Council in Washington, US. She said she wanted her oath-taking ceremony to reflect on culture and spiritual values.

Speaking to the news agency ANI, Soni said she's a very "spiritual person" and taking the oath on the Git felt natural to her. "I have a small temple in my home, and I am a vegetarian. I celebrate Navratri, Holi, and Diwali," she said.

"When I had to take the oath, I wanted the teachings of the Gita to be with me because my values align with it, and my culture is represented through it. I received permission for that," she told ANI.

The founder-president of NGO AmPowering was elected to the post in November 2025 and joins the growing list of political leaders who have opted to use the Gita for their swearing-in ceremony. Earlier, FBI director Kash Patel had also made a similar decision.

Who Is Menka Soni?

Soni grew up in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. Born to a middle-class family has worked with various multinational companies for over 30 years before turning herself to philanthropic enterprises. As per her official website, the Indian-origin woman fought hard to finish her education.

The long-time Richmond resident holds more than 30 years of corporate leadership experience working with big organisations such as Microsoft, T-Mobile, Starbucks and GM. She also worked with One Redmond Foundation, the Redmond Arts & Culture Commission, and her own nonprofit, AmPowering.

Soni said that due to some visa issues in 2009, she had to leave her job and sit at home on a dependent visa. "That’s exactly the time when I realised that there are so many talented women who are wasting their talent & skills and feeling disappointed and frustrated," she told the publication.

After this visa scene of her, she started a non-profit firm for women's empowerment. She is making sure that Redmond remains an affordable and thriving city for all who live, work and raise families. She mentioned on her website that she believes in putting people first and building a Redmond where every voice is heard and every community is valued.

She said during her visit to Lucknow back in India, the Redmond City Councillor recalled her election journey in Washington, where she defeated Jerlee Anderson. She secured nearly 60% vote as she participated in every debate and door-to-door campaign.