WHO launches Ebola vaccination trial in Uganda

Kampala [Uganda], February 4 (ANI/WAM): The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Monday said that it has launched a first-ever vaccine trial in Uganda for Ebola from the Sudan species of the virus.

In a statement, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO's Director-General, said that the candidate vaccine as well as candidate treatments are being made available through clinical trial protocols to further test for efficacy and safety.

He added that three vaccination rings were defined, with the first ring involving about 40 contacts and contacts of contacts of the first reported and confirmed case.

Ugandan authorities had declared an Ebola outbreak in the capital, Kampala, late last month. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor