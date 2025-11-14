WHO South-East Asia calls for stronger action across all life stages on World Diabetes Day

New Delhi [India], November 14 : The World Health Organization's South-East Asia Region, on the occasion of World Diabetes Day on Friday, issued a renewed call for urgent and coordinated action to tackle the rising burden of diabetes, which now affects more than 279 million adults in the regionnearly one-third of the global total.

Dr. Catharina Boehme, Officer-in-Charge for WHO South-East Asia, said that diabetes continues to pose a serious challenge due to widespread late diagnosis, insufficient treatment, and poor control of blood glucose levels. She highlighted that only one in three adults with diabetes across the region receives treatment, and fewer than 15 per cent manage to keep their blood glucose adequately controlled.

This year's theme, "Diabetes across life stages," emphasises the need for equitable and age-appropriate care from childhood to old age.

According to the WHO, children living with diabetes need timely and tailored support at home and in school, pregnant women require proper management to safeguard their own health and that of their babies, and older adults need continuous guidance to manage their condition and prevent life-threatening complications.

While type 1 diabetes cannot be prevented, Boehme reiterated that it can be effectively managed, adding that the risk of type 2 diabetes can be greatly reduced through regular physical activity, a balanced diet, and avoidance of tobacco and alcohol, while proper medication and lifestyle changes can help prevent complications in those already diagnosed.

The Officer-in-Charge for WHO South-East Asia noted that the region has made important progress through collective commitments.

In 2023, Member States adopted the regional SEAHEARTS resolution to improve prevention and control of diabetes using the WHO HEARTS technical package in primary health care.

In 2024, the Colombo Call for Action was endorsed to strengthen prevention and expand access to quality treatment, including insulin and blood glucose self-monitoring devices, through national health benefit packages.

Most countries in the region have now introduced evidence-based, drug- and dose-specific diabetes management protocols, with at least one hypoglycemic medicine available at public health facilities. More than 33 million people with diabetes across Southeast Asia are currently receiving protocol-based care in public facilities.

Calling for greater collaboration, Boehme urged governments, civil society organisations, health professionals and communities to intensify efforts.

She said World Diabetes Day should serve as a reminder of the collective responsibility to reduce the growing burden of diabetes and ensure that people of all ages receive the care they need to live healthy, dignified lives.

