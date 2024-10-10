WHO South East Asia Region sets new target to eliminate measles, rubella

New Delhi [India], October 10 : The 77th Regional Committee Session of World Health Organisaton South-East Asia Region wrapped up in New Delhi with member states adopting resolutions and setting new targets for measles and rubella elimination.

WHO SEARO in a statement noted that to eliminate diseases such as rubella and measles, they are expanding the corpus of the regional health emergency fund and committing to adolescent-responsive health systems.

The member countries agreed to extend the target for eliminating measles and rubella from the region by 2026.

A "Strategic Plan for measles and rubella elimination and sustenance in the WHO South-East Asia Region 2024-2028" was also endorsed. Working against the earlier 2023 target, five countries of the region have achieved measles and rubella elimination.

"While regionally, we have made good progress on the elimination of measles and rubella, the COVID-19 pandemic did disrupt this progress. I am pleased the Regional Committee has resolved to revise the elimination target," said Saima Wazed, Regional Director, at the closing of the Regional Committee meeting.

At the WHO's regional annual governing body meeting, the Member countries agreed to treble the corpus of the South-East Asia Regional Health Emergency Fund (SEARHEF) to USD 3 million beginning 2026. Along with supporting lifesaving interventions during emergency response, the SEARHEF will also be strengthened to fill in the critical gaps for health emergency preparedness and capacities of the member states, as per a media statement.

The Regional Committee also endorsed the Ministerial Declaration on adolescent-responsive health systems which calls for policies, resources and services tailored to the unique needs of this age group to ensure a healthier and more equitable future for all. It was noted that emphasises on adolescent-responsive health system as the crucial strategy to strengthen PHC-oriented health system and achieve universal health coverage.

Along with newer declarations, the regional committee also reviewed the progress being made towards achieving universal health coverage and health-related Sustainable Development Goals as the member states shared initiatives and reiterated their resolve to accelerate efforts in achieving the global targets.

The press release noted that the three-day Regional Committee also discussed progress reports on previous resolutions including traditional medicines; strengthening health workforce education and training; and intensifying activities for dengue control and malaria elimination.

The resolution on decade of action to end viral hepatitis, HIV and STIs; universal access to people centered health care and services; progress and acceleration plan for non-communicable diseases and advancing health emergency preparedness and response in the region were also deliberated upon.

Reiterating WHO Director-General Dr Tedros key asks made in his opening address to the Regional Committee, Wazed urged Member States to engage actively in negotiations for the Pandemic Agreement.

The Regional Director thanked Member States for their generous commitment to WHO Investment Round, and reiterated WHO's continued support to accelerate public health across the Region.

During the Regional Committee, Member States were felicitated for achievements and advancements in public health.

Bhutan was awarded for achieving interim targets for cervical cancer elimination; India for eliminating trachoma; Timor-Leste for eliminating lymphatic filariasis; Maldives and Sri Lanka for Hepatitis B control in children. Bhutan was also given an award for achieving SDG and global targets for reducing under five mortality and still birth rates. South Korea, Indonesia, Maldives, Sri Lanka and Thailand were awarded for achieving the SDG and global targets for reduction of under-five mortality, neonatal mortality and stillbirth rates.

In her closing remarks, Saima Wazed emphasised that the member states are one team with a unified vision to benefit every living person on this planet.

