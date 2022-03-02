Why did Russia attack Ukraine? Putin's Indian MLA reveals details

Russian President Vladimir Putin is facing severe criticism from around the world for attacking Ukraine. At the same time, Russian MLA of Indian origin Dr. Abhay Kumar Singh has justified the decision of the Russian President. Dr Abhay Kumar Singh, a member of the United Russia Party, said that before the military action against the neighboring country, it was given ample opportunity for talks.

He also explained the real reason for Putin's decision to launch military action in Ukraine. He asked, 'What will be India's reaction if China builds its military bases in Bangladesh. Will India accept that the enemy surrounds her? He said that the big secret of Russia's military action is hidden in this question itself.

Dr. Abhay Kumar Singh said, if Ukraine joins NATO, then there will be direct deployment of NATO forces and their weapons on the Russian border. Since Ukraine is our neighbor country and this would have been a violation of the agreement. So our President Vladimir Putin and Parliament had no choice but to act. In such a situation, a decision was taken to take military action against Ukraine.

He also dismissed those reports of nuclear attack. He said that the President has issued this alert order to protect the country from western countries conspiring against Russia. It does not mean preparing for a nuclear attack on anyone, but to be ready to defend one's country. Dr Abhay Kumar Singh said that for Russia the defense of its country is the most important thing and it will not compromise on it. No matter what sacrifice it has to make for it.

Dr. Abhay Kumar Singh was born in Patna, Bihar. He did his schooling at Loyola High School. He moved to Russia in the year 1991 and graduated from Kursk State Medical University there. After studies, he returned to India to practice medicine but then later went to Russia to start his own pharmaceutical business.