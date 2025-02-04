Why Donald Trump Agreed to Halt Tariffs on Canada, Mexico for 30 Days

US President Donald Trump stopped his planned 30-day tariffs on Canada and Mexico, as both nations agreed to take action against drug trafficking and border security. In January, Trump raised concerns and threatened to impose 100% tariffs on imports from all countries, including BRICS countries.

However, the leaders of the three countries agreed to decisions on negotiations. Trump announced the temporary suspension, saying, “I am very pleased with this initial outcome, and the Tariffs announced on Saturday will be paused for a 30-day period to see whether or not a final economic deal with Canada can be structured. FAIRNESS FOR ALL!”

Why Did Trump Halt Tariffs on Mexico and Canada?

The tariffs pause comes after Canada committed to implementing border security, which means it is committed to ensuring the US stops fentanyl from entering US borders. The Canadian government also promised to invest $1.3 billion border plan.

“Canada has agreed to ensure we have a secure Northern Border, and to finally end the deadly scourge of drugs like Fentanyl that have been pouring into our Country, killing hundreds of thousands of Americans, while destroying their families and communities all across our Country,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed the details, saying on X, "I just had a good call with President Trump. Canada is implementing our $1.3 billion border plan—reinforcing the border with new choppers, technology and personnel, enhanced coordination with our American partners, and increased resources to stop the flow of fentanyl."

Canadian PM Trudeau also said that measures, including the appointment of a Fentanyl Czar, listing Mexican cartels as terrorist organisations and launching a Canada-US Joint Strick Force to target organised crime, fentanyl trafficking and money laundering into the US. The country agree to invest over $200 million to support these initiatives.

Mexico's Military Deployment

Mexico also announced military deployment at the US-Mexican border to stop illegal migrants and drug trafficking. Mexico Prime Minister Claudia Sheinbaum said that the government will deploy over 10,000 military soldiers to curb fentanyl smuggling and illegal migration while officials continue discussions.

Trump posted on Truth Social, "I just spoke with President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico. It was a very friendly conversation wherein she agreed to immediately supply 10,000 Mexican Soldiers on the Border separating Mexico and the United States. These soldiers will be specifically designated to stop the flow of fentanyl, and illegal migrants into our Country. We further agreed to immediately pause the anticipated tariffs for a one-month period during which we will have negotiations headed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent, and Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, and high-level Representatives of Mexico. I look forward to participating in those negotiations, with President Sheinbaum, as we attempt to achieve a "deal" between our two Countries."