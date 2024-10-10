Why Pak imposed ban on Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (IANS Analysis)

New Delhi, Oct 10 In a more recent move, the government of Pakistan, in a draconian move, announced a ban on the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), claiming the organisation poses a threat to national security.

The decision was made under the oppressive Section 11B of the Anti-Terrorism Act of 1997, a controversial law notorious for being misused to stifle dissent.

According to the notification issued by Pakistan's Ministry of Interior, the PTM was proscribed on the grounds that it engaged in activities "prejudicial to peace and security of the country", and "posed a significant danger to public order and safety".

In the context of Pakistan's history of political manipulation, systematic human rights abuses, and suppression of regional identities, the ban on PTM represents yet another alarming example of the state's authoritarian tendencies.

The real motivations behind this ban, cloaked in the rhetoric of "national security", are not hard to discern. The PTM, since its inception, has challenged the hegemony of the Pakistani military establishment and exposed the grim realities of the state's oppressive policies, particularly in the Pashtun regions.

This article delves into the political dynamics behind the ban, the unjust actions of the Pakistani military, and the systematic suppression of minority groups by a regime desperate to silence all voices of opposition.

The Pashtun Tahafuz Movement: A Peaceful Advocate for Justice

The PTM was founded in 2014 with a simple yet powerful agenda: to seek justice for the Pashtun people, a historically marginalized ethnic group in Pakistan.

The movement's demands include an end to enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and the restoration of basic civil rights in the war-torn Pashtun regions. The PTM's leaders, including its charismatic figurehead Manzoor Pashteen, have been consistent in their calls for peaceful resistance and non-violent protest, echoing the fundamental tenets of democratic activism.

However, the Pakistani state, dominated by a powerful military apparatus that has entrenched itself into the core of political and economic life, views the PTM's demands as a threat to its iron grip on power.

The Pakistani state, unable to tolerate any challenge to its authority, has systematically sought to crush the movement. In the past, PTM leaders and activists have been arbitrarily detained, harassed, and accused of treason.

The latest move to outright ban the organization is but the culmination of years of efforts to delegitimize and suppress its peaceful resistance.

Pakistan's Military Dominance and its War on Minority Voices

The ban on the PTM is not an isolated incident; rather, it is part of a broader pattern of oppression carried out by the Pakistani military over the decades. The military's dominance over the political apparatus has long been a defining feature of Pakistan's political landscape, shaping its domestic and foreign policies.

In the Pashtun-majority areas, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), the military has conducted countless operations under the guise of counterterrorism.

These operations have left behind a trail of destruction, including countless civilian casualties, mass displacement, and widespread human rights violations. Entire villages have been flattened, and families have been torn apart due to the military's brutal campaigns.

The military's narrative, however, paints itself as the savior of the nation, engaged in a perpetual war against terrorism—a narrative that the PTM has sought to expose as deeply flawed and self-serving. By banning the PTM, the state has sent a clear message: anyone who dares to challenge the military's actions, question its accountability, or demand justice for victims of its operations will be branded as a traitor and crushed.

The ban serves as a chilling reminder of the military's unchecked power and its ability to manipulate the legal system to its advantage. The Anti-Terrorism Act of 1997, invoked in this instance, has been widely criticized for its vague definitions and broad powers, which allow the state to target dissent under the pretext of countering terrorism.

The PTM's designation as a "proscribed organization" under this act is a stark illustration of how the law is weaponized to curtail political opposition and stifle legitimate calls for justice.

The Hypocrisy of the National Security Argument

The Pakistani government's justification for banning the PTM rests on the argument that the movement poses a threat to national security. But this claim crumbles under scrutiny. The PTM has consistently advocated for peaceful resistance, non-violence, and democratic means to achieve its goals.

It has never resorted to arms or promoted any form of violent insurrection. Its rallies and protests, though massive in scale, have been characterized by their adherence to peaceful protest, even in the face of state brutality.

If anything, the PTM represents a genuine voice for peace and stability in the region. Its demands for justice, accountability, and the restoration of civil liberties align with the very principles that should underpin a democratic state.

Yet, the government's actions betray a deep-seated fear of any movement that seeks to shine a light on the state’s injustices. The national security argument is nothing more than a smokescreen to justify the suppression of a movement that has grown too powerful, too popular, and too vocal for the state's liking.

In reality, the greatest threat to Pakistan's national security comes not from peaceful movements like the PTM, but from the state’s own repressive policies. By alienating and brutalizing its own citizens, particularly in the Pashtun regions, the state is sowing the seeds of further instability and unrest.

The ban on PTM will likely only deepen the divide between the state and the Pashtun people, leading to further alienation and potentially fueling radicalization—ironically, the very outcome the state claims to be preventing.

The International Community's Response: Silence and Complicity

The international community's response to the ban on the PTM has been largely muted, a silence that is both disappointing and indicative of the broader geopolitical dynamics at play. Pakistan, despite its abysmal human rights record, continues to receive substantial military and economic aid from powerful Western nations, including the United States.

The strategic importance of Pakistan, particularly in the context of its role in the Afghanistan conflict and its nuclear capabilities, has allowed the state to continue its oppressive policies with little fear of international repercussions.

This silence is a stark contrast to the vocal international outcry that often accompanies similar actions in other countries. The lack of international pressure emboldens the Pakistani state to continue its suppression of movements like the PTM, secure in the knowledge that its strategic allies will turn a blind eye to its human rights abuses.

Resistance from Within: The Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM)

Despite the ban, the PTM has found allies in other marginalized communities within Pakistan, particularly the Sindhi nationalist movement. The Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM) has been vocal in its condemnation of the government's actions, with leaders like Sohail Abro, Zubair Sindhi, and Amar Azadi issuing a joint statement denouncing the ban as a grave violation of human rights.

The JSFM, like the PTM, represents a regional movement that has long struggled against the centralizing and oppressive policies of the Pakistani state. The solidarity between these movements is a powerful testament to the shared grievances of Pakistan's minority communities, who have long been subjected to systematic discrimination and marginalization.

In their statement, JSFM leaders emphasized that the PTM is a peaceful, non-violent organization that has consistently called for justice and accountability, not insurrection or violence. They rightly pointed out that the ban contradicts the principles enshrined in Pakistan’s own constitution, which guarantees the right to peaceful protest and political dissent.

The ban on the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement is a grave injustice that reflects the authoritarian nature of the Pakistani state and its military apparatus. Far from being a threat to national security, the PTM represents a legitimate voice for justice, accountability, and the restoration of civil rights for the Pashtun people.

Its peaceful resistance has exposed the deep flaws in Pakistan's military-dominated political system and its brutal policies in the Pashtun regions. The ban serves as a stark reminder of the state's intolerance for dissent and its willingness to use draconian laws to suppress political opposition.

By invoking the Anti-Terrorism Act to target the PTM, the government has not only violated fundamental human rights but has also further alienated the Pashtun people, deepening the divide between the state and its citizens. The international community must not remain silent in the face of these gross human rights violations.

It is imperative that global powers hold Pakistan accountable for its actions and pressure the state to reverse the ban on the PTM. Moreover, the Pakistani state must be held to account for its ongoing human rights abuses in the Pashtun regions and elsewhere.

Ultimately, the path to peace and stability in Pakistan lies not in the suppression of peaceful movements like the PTM but in addressing the legitimate grievances of its people. Only through justice, accountability, and the restoration of civil rights can Pakistan hope to build a truly democratic and stable society.

