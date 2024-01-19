'Wild' weather expected in parts of New Zealand

Wellington, Jan 19 Authoritites in New Zealand on Friday warned against "wild" weather which is set to impact parts of the country, including many popular hiking and camping spots.

A local state of emergency was declared on Friday for the Westland district of the South Island, with anticipated heavy rainfall, rising rivers, and dangerous driving conditions, reports Xinhua news agency.

New Zealand's national weather forecast agency MetService on Thursday issued the first red warning of 2024 for impactful heavy rain in Westland, as the heaviest rainfall was expected on Friday.

The threat of landslides and floodwaters poses a risk to camping areas and road travel, potentially rendering some roads impassable and isolating communities and those enjoying the outdoors, said the weather agency.

MetService Red Warnings are reserved for the most disruptive weather events and are only issued after consultation with the local Regional Council and Civil Defense.

"With rivers at risk of breaching and the chance of slips increasing in this weather, we need to act now," said West Coast Emergency Management Group Controller Te Aroha Cook.

Travellers currently on the road in the Westland district from Hokitika to Haast must immediately move to the nearest township and seek accommodation, according to the West Coast Emergency Management.

Police are now on the road actively directing travelers to safety and will be actively enforcing the road closure after traffic cleared, Cook said.

In addition to the Westland Red Warning, MetService highlights potential weather disruptions for the upper and eastern North Island from Sunday into Monday.

Maritime NZ is strongly discouraging anyone from undertaking recreational activities in flooded locations, or on swollen waterways.

Surf Life Saving New Zealand is warning beachgoers and holidaymakers that large swells will create difficult conditions at beaches across the North Island's east coast over the coming days and that they should take extra care when visiting these coastlines.

