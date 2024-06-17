Wildfire forces 1,200 people to evacuate in Southern California

Los Angeles, June 17 A fast-moving wildfire has burned over 12,200 acres (about 49.4 square km) overnight in Southern California, forcing at least 1,200 people to evacuate from a popular recreation area, authorities said on Sunday.

The wind-driven wildfire, dubbed the Post Fire, started Saturday afternoon in Gorman, about 100 km north of Los Angeles, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire).

The blaze was 2 per cent contained as of Sunday afternoon and has damaged two structures.

Cal Fire warned in a Sunday update that "slightly higher temperatures and lower humidity are expected to continue through the weekend, residents are reminded to remain vigilant and be prepared to evacuate if fire activity changes".

The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a smoke advisory, urging residents in the area impacted by smoke to limit their exposure by remaining indoors or seeking alternate shelter.

