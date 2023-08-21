Wildfires force over 12,000 people to evacuate Spanish island
By IANS | Published: August 21, 2023 09:58 AM 2023-08-21T09:58:25+5:30 2023-08-21T10:00:14+5:30
Madrid, Aug 21 Raging wildfires have triggered the evacuation of more than 12,000 people from the Spanish island ...
Madrid, Aug 21 Raging wildfires have triggered the evacuation of more than 12,000 people from the Spanish island of Tenerife, authorities said.
According to police data, Sunday's figure was a significant increased from the 4,500 reported on August 18, reports CNN.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app