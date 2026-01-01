"Will always be a good friend and good partner of LAC countries": Chinese FM spokesperson Lin Jian

Beijing [China], January 5 : Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian on Monday reaffirmed China's long-term commitment to Latin American and Caribbean (LAC) countries, stressing continuity in Beijing's regional policy and its opposition to interference in internal affairs.

In a post on social media platform X, Lin Jian wrote, "No matter how the international landscape may evolve, China will always be a good friend and good partner of Latin American and Caribbean (LAC) countries."

Emphasising the consistency of Beijing's approach toward the region, he said, "China's policy on the LAC region maintains continuity and consistency."

Elaborating on China's guiding principles in its engagement with LAC countries, Lin Jian stressed, "We uphold the principle of non-interference in other countries' internal affairs, respect the choice of the LAC people, and never draw lines along ideological differences."

Further outlining the framework of China's cooperation with the region, he stated, "China-LAC exchanges and cooperation follow the principles of equality and mutual benefit, never seek sphere of influence and never target any party."

Highlighting Beijing's readiness to deepen ties, Lin Jian said, "China stands ready to work with LAC countries that have diplomatic relations with China to deepen strategic mutual trust, give each other understanding and support on issues bearing on our core interests and major concerns, including national sovereignty, security and territorial integrity."

He added that China supports partners in pursuing development paths suited to their national conditions. "Support each other in following development path that suits each country's national conditions, and oppose hegemony and power politics," Lin Jian said.

The remarks come amid reports of rising regional tensions, with The Washington Post reporting on Monday that Washington continues to signal the possibility of further military action, not only against Venezuela but also against other "perceived enemies" in the region, including Cuba and Colombia.

