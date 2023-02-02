'Will announce at appropriate time': MEA on PM Modi's likely visit to US

Clarifying media reports of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's likely visit to the United States, the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that India would announce a high-level visit at the appropriate time.

During a regular media briefing, MEA's official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that at this point in time, no specific date or visit can be talked about, as there are already a number of ongoing visits taking place there.

"We can't comment on such media reports. We will announce a high-level visit at the appropriate time. At this point, I am not aware of any specific date or visit. As you know there are visits going on there. And, so let me not pre-judge anything, I saw such a report but let's avoid commenting on any such report," Bagchi said during the presser.

Responding to a media query on National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval's visit to the US, Bagchi said that this, week, during the first inaugural meeting of the iCET, both countries took concrete steps to give shape to the vision of the two leaders by announcing specific projects and proposals.

He also recalled how in 2022, on the sidelines of the QUAD leaders Summit, PM Modi and US President Joe Biden announced the India-US initiative of critical and emerging technology, known as iCET.

"For building technology value chains....quantum technology, semiconductors, space, telecom and also enabling defence co-production. We believe through iCET India and the US have added a new dimension of strategic technology collaborations to our robust bilateral agenda," the MEA Spokesperson said.

During the iCET launch, a new Implementation Arrangement between the Department of Science and Technology of India and the National Science Foundation of the US was signed by the Ambassador and NSF Director in the presence of Doval and Sullivan.

During the visit, an iCET Roundtable with the US and Indian industry at the US Chamber of Commerce was held. It provided an opportunity for sharing of ideas for bolstering high-technology partnerships between government, industry and academia, according to the press release.

The NSA was accompanied by a high-powered delegation during his Washington visit where he met his American counterpart, Jake Sullivan.

India's Principal Scientific Adviser, ISRO chairman, Scientific Adviser to the Defence Minister, Secretary of Department of Telecommunications and DG, DRDO, are five high-profile members of the delegation.

