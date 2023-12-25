"Will be remembered by generations to come": EAM Jaishankar pays tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], December 25 : In a tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 99th birth anniversary, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed that he will be remembered by generations for his significant contributions to India's economy, security, and diplomacy.

The EAM lauded Vajpayee's contributions as "seminal," posting a message on the social media platform 'X', to pay homage to the revered leader today.

"Tributes to Bharat Ratna former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji on his Jayanti," Jaishankar wrote on X.

"His seminal contributions to the nation's economy, security and diplomacy will be remembered by generations to come," he added.

Earlier in the day, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bigwigs led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the 'Sadaiv Atal' memorial in New Delhi on Monday to offer floral tributes on the 99th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar were also present at the memorial.

Leaders like Former President Ram Nath Kovind, BJP National President JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, and others paid their respects by offering floral tributes on the occasion.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is organizing several events across the country to mark the 99th birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Monday, celebrated as Good Governance Day.

