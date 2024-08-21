"Will be tight race in a closely divided country," Barack Obama on upcoming US presidential poll

Chicago [US], August 21 : Former US President Barack Obama has said that the upcoming Presidential elections in the country will be a "tight race" as he urged the voters to "fight for the America they believe in."

"For all the incredible energy we've been able to generate over the last few weeks, for all the rallies and the memes this will still be a tight race in a closely divided country," Obama said, addressing the crowd on the second day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

He also urged the voters to stand up for the America they cherish.

Barack Obama stated that Donald Trump "is not losing sleep over that question" as Americans assess which candidate is considering their future, reported CNN.

"Here's a 78-year-old billionaire who has not stopped whining about his problems since he rode down his golden escalator nine years ago. It has been a constant stream of gripes and grievances that's actually been getting worse now that he's afraid of losing to Kamala," Obama said at the United Center in Chicago on Tuesday night (local time).

Obama began his speech by praising his former vice president, Kamala Harris, and stated that "the torch has been passed."

"The torch has been passed," he said, adding "Now it is up to all of us to fight for the America we believe in and make no mistake it will be a fight."

The 44th President of the US expressed his "hope" to the Democratic National Convention attendees, citing Vice President Kamala Harris's readiness to assume the presidency.

Obama said as cited by CNN, "This convention has always been pretty good to kids with funny names who believe in a country where anything is possible...we have a chance to elect someone who has spent her entire life trying to give people the same chances America gave her"

"I don't know about you, but I'm feeling fired up. I'm feeling ready to go," he added.

The upcoming US presidential election on November 5 will see Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee, following Biden's endorsement.

Harris has garnered substantial support within the party and secured enough delegates for the nomination.

