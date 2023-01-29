Will cash-strapped Pakistan forget Kashmir and befriend India?

As Pakistan grapples with an economic crisis, its two close allies Saudi Arabia and UAE have asked Pak to forget Kashmir and seek India's help to revive their economy. Pakistan's existing foreign exchange reserves are said to be on the cusp of absolute depletion with less than three weeks' worth of import cover.

Pakistan has been making a huge cry over the abrogation of Article 370 from Kashmir. In fact, UAE is going to invest on a large scale in Kashmir bypassing Pakistan's objections.According to the report of the journalist of the Pakistani newspaper Express Tribune, till now Pakistan has been making hue and cry in the Organization of Islamic countries OIC regarding Kashmir. The most powerful country of this OIC is Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia has also clearly told Pakistan that it will not support Pakistan on the issue of Kashmir.

According to media reports, both Saudi Arabia and UAE have strengthened economic relations with India. India wants both these countries to invest in Kashmir on a large scale and earn money. Both Saudi and UAE want to strengthen their economy by earning from other areas instead of oil. In such a situation, he sees full possibilities of his good future in India. Many businessmen from Saudi and UAE attended the meeting regarding Kashmir. This caused a big blow to Pakistan, which has been calling Kashmir a disputed area