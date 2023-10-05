"Will continue assisting people of Afghanistan": MEA on Afghan embassy in India closing operations

New Delhi [India], October 5 : India will continue "efforts to assist the people of Afghanistan," said the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday, four days after the Afghan embassy in India, announced the closure of its operations.

On October 1, the Afghan Embassy in India declared the closure of its operations citing "lack of resources" and "failure to meet Afghanistan's interests" by the Taliban regime.

"We are also aware that there has been a prolonged absence of the ambassador and that a large number of Afghan diplomats have left India in the recent past. We would hope that a substantial number of Afghan nationals in India, including students, are able to continue to receive necessary consular support. On our part, we will continue with our efforts to assist the people of Afghanistan," said spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi in response to a question on the Embassy of Afghanistan in New Delhi ceasing operations.

Meanwhile, India has also hoped that Afghan nationals in India, including students, are able to continue to receive the essential consular support.

In a media briefing on Thursday Bagchi said, "Our understanding is that the embassy in New Delhi is functioning or continuing to function. We are in touch with the Afghan diplomats who are there in that embassy, as well as with the Afghan diplomats who are at the consulates in Mumbai and Hyderabad."

The Afghan Embassy also made an "unequivocal statement" stating that certain consulates that work on the instruction and funding from Kabul are not in consonance with the objectives of a legitimate or elected government, but rather serve the interests of an "illegitimate regime".

"However, we received communication last week purportedly from the embassy, indicating that it intends to suspend operations at the end of September. Of course, such a decision is an internal matter of a foreign mission. However, we have noted that the Afghan consulates general in Mumbai and in Hyderabad voiced their objection to that decision or to such a decision," the MEA spokesperson added.

The Afghan Embassy said in statement on the early hours of Sunday said that It is with profound sadness, regret, and disappointment that the Embassy of Afghanistan in New Delhi announces this decision to cease its operations.

This decision, while deeply regrettable, is made after careful consideration, taking into account the historic ties and longstanding partnership between Afghanistan and India.

The Embassy further stated that in accordance with Article 45 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations (1961), all property and facilities of the Embassy will be transferred to the custodial authority of the host country.

"We request the government of India to give serious consideration to the four requests outlined in the official note verbale submitted earlier," the release stated.

It added, "The Embassy of Afghanistan wishes to make an unequivocal statement regarding the activities of certain consulates. It is our firm belief that any actions taken by these consulates are not in consonance with the objectives of a legitimate or elected government and rather serve the interests of an illegitimate regime".

The Afghan Embassy further stated that it remains committed to uphold the ideals of democracy, legitimacy, and the well-being of the Afghan people.

