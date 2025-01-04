"Will continue to be steadfast supporter of Maldives' progress": EAM Jaishankar

New Delhi [India], January 4 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reaffirmed India's constant support for Maldives' progress and prosperity in line with New Delhi's Neighbourhood First policy and vision SAGAR.

In a post on X, Jaishankar informed that during his meeting with Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Khaleel, India signed agreements on implementing the next phase of High Impact Community Development Projects, which aim to push the growth of the Maldives and strengthen ties between both countries.

"Discussed our development cooperation and economic, security, fintech and people-to-people ties. Also signed agreement on implementing the next phase of High Impact Community Development Projects #HICDP in Maldives. India will continue to be a steadfast supporter of Maldives' progress and prosperity, in line with our Neighbourhood First policy and vision SAGAR," Jaishankar wrote on X.

India's Neighbourhood First policy guides its approach towards the management of relations with countries in its immediate neighbourhood by enhancing physical, digital and people-to-people connectivity across the region, as well as augmenting trade and commerce.

The countries are: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The Security And Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) was first articulated in 2015 and it envisages a free, open, inclusive, peaceful, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region, one which is built on a rules-based international order. Under it, India is making contributions in connectivity, capacity building, disaster management, etc.

Maldives FM Abdullah Khaleel appreciated India's "unwavering" support to Maldives and expressed his resolution to strengthen the partnership.

"We reviewed the progress of our bilateral cooperation and reaffirmed our strong commitment to enhancing engagements across key sectors. I conveyed our appreciation for India's unwavering support and assistance to the Maldives throughout our long history of relations. We are resolute in strengthening our partnership based on mutual trust and respect, for the benefit and prosperity of our peoples," Khaleel wrote on X.

Khaleel arrived in Delhi on Thursday on a three-day official visit to India. This is his first official visit to India.

In the previous phase of HICDP, Jaishankar inaugurated six projects in the areas of street lighting, mental health, children's speech therapy and special education on August 10.

He also confirmed the signing of the MoU between the National Payments Corporation of India and the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of Maldives on the introduction of a digital payment system in the Maldives."

This exchange of MoUs reflects India's strengthening relations with the Maldives.

