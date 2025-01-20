Will declare "national emergency" at southern border, send troops to repel America's "disastrous invasion": Donald Trump

Washington DC [US], January 20 : US President Donald Trump, after being sworn in, started executing the promises he made during the campaign, and announced that he would declare a "national emergency" at the southern border and send in the troops to stop the "disastrous invasion" of the country.

He further stressed that the US will deport "millions and millions of criminal aliens" and will also designate the cartels as foreign terrorist organisations.

"First I will declare a national emergency at southern border. All illegal entry will immediately be halted and we will begin the process of returning millions and millions of criminal aliens back to the place from which they came. We will reinstate my 'remain in Mexico' policy," Trump said after taking oath.

"I will abandon the practice of catch and release. I will send troops to the southern border to repel the disastrous invasion of our country. Under the orders I signed today, we will also be designating the cartels as foreign terrorist organisations," he added.

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States as during the 60th Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. US Chief Justice John Roberts administered the oath to Trump.

Prior to Trump's swearing-in, JD Vance was sworn in as the 50th US Vice-President.

After taking the oath, Trump declared that the "golden age" of America had begun and today marks the 'Liberation Day' for the country.

The 47th US President further spoke on the inflation in the country and reiterated his earlier slogan of 'drill baby drill' which refers to his promise of drilling for oil.

"The inflation crisis was caused by massive overspending and escalating energy prices, and that is why today I will also declare a national energy emergency. We will drill, baby, drill," Trump said.

Referring to the wildfires in Los Angeles, the US president criticised the response of the administration and emphasised that this can't be allowed to happen.

"More recently Los Angeles, where we are watching fires still tragically burn. From weeks ago without even a token of defence, they're raging through the houses and communities, even affecting some of the wealthiest and most powerful individuals in our country, some of whom are sitting here right now. They don't have a home any longer, that's interesting, but we can't let this happen," Trump said.

He added, "We have a public health system that does not deliver in times of disaster, yet more money is spent on it than any country anywhere in the world and we have an education system that teaches our children to be ashamed of themselves in many cases to hate our country despite the love that we try so desperately to. All of this will change starting today and it will change very quickly."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor