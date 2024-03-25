Will eliminate Yahya Sinwar at any cost, says Israel PM

Tel Aviv, March 25 Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar "will be killed at any cost".

The Israeli Prime Minister was speaking to mediapersons on Sunday night and said that "just as Haman was killed in the ancient city of Purim, Sinwar would also be killed".

He said, “We will unite, fight and win just as we did in ancient times,” Netanyahu said.

The Israeli Defence Minister, Yoav Gallant, has also earlier said that Israel has vowed to kill Yahya Sinwar, who is widely believed to be the brain behind the October 7, 2023 massacre in southern Israel.

The Israeli PM also met the border guards of the Military Police Corps. He said, “We will enter Rafah and ensure total victory.”

