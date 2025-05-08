"Will Firmly Counter Any Attempts At Escalation", EMA S Jaishankar to US secretory of State Marco Rubio

US secretory of State Marco Rubio urged to have a peace talk with Pakistan amid the rising war like situation. In response to which External minister S-Jaishankar made it clear to the US that India will firmly Counter any attempts at escalation.

Marco Rubio called S Jaishankar and Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif and asked them to have Immediate de-escalation, this comes after Pakistani drone and missile strikes targeting Indian cities in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Rajasthan.

State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce stated that Secretary Rubio spoke with Indian External Affairs Minister Jaishankar, emphasizing the need for immediate de-escalation.

Spoke with US @SecRubio this evening.



Deeply appreciate US commitment to work with India in the fight against terrorism.



Underlined India’s targeted and measured response to cross-border terrorism. Will firmly counter any attempts at escalation.



🇮🇳 🇺🇸 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 8, 2025

Rubio conveyed US support for direct dialogue between India and Pakistan and encouraged continued communication improvements. He also reiterated condolences for the Pahalgam terrorist attack and reaffirmed the US commitment to collaborating with India in counter-terrorism efforts.