"Will follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi this time": Grammy-winning musician Ricky Kej

New York [US], June 21 : Thrice Grammy-winning musician Ricky Kej shared his excitement about meeting and performing Yoga at the United Nations (UN) Headquarters with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

PM Modi will be leading a Yoga session outside the UN headquarters shortly.

"I am extremely excited to be here at the UN Headquarters. Thousands of people are over here and we will get to do yoga. The energy is electrifying. I will be doing yoga and will follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi this time," he said.

Ricky added, "I have been to a couple of yoga events in the past at the UN because Yoga Day is being celebrated here since 2014 when Prime Minister Modi made it happen. This time it's going to be really huge and amazing."

Award-winning singer Mary Millben also expressed her delight saying it was an honour to be a "part of this day with Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

"It's such a great morning, and what a wonderful honour to be a part of this great day with the Prime Minister celebrating his visit to the United States and certainly all of the wonderful work that he is doing across the world... We're going to have a great week," said Milben.

Hundreds from the diaspora gathered outside the UN headquarters, raising the Tricolour and chanting 'Modi, Modi'.

They said they were proud to be performing Yoga with Prime Minister Modi at the UN Headquarters.

After overseeing the Yoga Day celebrations at the UN headquarters, PM Modi will travel to Washington DC where he will receive a ceremonial welcome at the White House on June 22.

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host a State Dinner in honour of Prime Minister Modi on June 22 evening.

Prime Minister Modi will address a joint sitting of the US Congress on the same day.

