"Will help India in modernising railway sector:" Swiss govt official on meeting with Railway board

New Delhi [India], October 16 : Martin Saladin, Head of the Promotion Activities Directorate at the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, SECO, the Swiss Government, said that both countries are collaborating to "modernise" India's railway sector.

This development comes after Martin Saladin, who is leading a delegation of Swiss mobility companies, met with the Railway board on Wednesday.

He emphasised that Switzerland's government aim to share their expertise with India in the railway sector.

"We will help the government's agenda on modernising he railway sector in India. We are also a railway nation, and we aim to share our expertise in rail security, railway crossing and signalling, among other areas. Our railway sector has experience with worldwide projects. We can bring in high end improved products that help prevent derailing...It will help in modernising railways," he said.

He also stated that the delegation is eager to invest in India and has scheduled many meetings with Indian businesses.

"The delegation, which has come with me, also wants to invest in India...Coming here with 30 companies proves that our private sector believes in the India-Swiss partnership. We will be meeting with many businesses here in India," he said.

Along with railways, Switzerland is seeking greater collaboration in sectors such as ropeways and tunnelling technology.

"We have just entered into force our free trade agreement between EFTA and India, with Switzerland, as part of EFTA, being very interested. We have an objective for investments under that TEPA agreement, and we count on India to facilitate. India counts on Switzerland to promote investments, so this visit here of these two or three days is inserting itself very much into that agenda," he added.

The India-European Free Trade Association (EFTA) Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA), signed on 10 March 2024 in New Delhi, came into force on 1 October 2025, marking a defining moment in India's external trade policy.

This is India's first Free Trade Agreement with four developed European nations, Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein, and one of the most ambitious in scale and intent. It represents a strategic convergence between India's Atmanirbhar Bharat vision and EFTA's search for resilient, diversified partnerships.

