"Will help shape India's journey to Viksit Bharat...": Jaishankar at valedictory ceremony of IFS Officer Trainees

New Delhi [India], May 12 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attended the valedictory ceremony of the Indian Foreign Service Officer Trainees of the 2023 batch and Bhutanese diplomats on Saturday here in the national capital.

The EAM discussed the emerging landscape, its challenges and opportunities with the IFS Officer Trainees and wished them the best for their future.

"Pleased to attend the valedictory ceremony of the Indian Foreign Service Officer Trainees of the 2023 batch and Bhutanese diplomats. From the Amrit Kaal generation, they will help shape India's journey to Viksit Bharat," Jaishankar posted on social media platform X.

"Discussed the emerging landscape, its challenges and opportunities and changing practices with them. Welcome them to a life in diplomacy and wish them the best in times ahead," he added.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar also attended the launch of the Arbitration Bar of India at Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan in the national capital.

He said that 'Arbitrate in India!' should be a natural accompaniment of 'Make in India', while adding that the Modi Government recognises the importance of high quality arbitration.

"Glad to participate at the launch of the Arbitration Bar of India. 'Arbitrate in India!' should be a natural accompaniment of @makeinindia as our economy grows and the nation globalizes. The Modi Government recognizes the importance of high quality arbitration as it improves ease of doing business," the EAM stated on X.

"#TeamMEA is doing its part. Confident that today's inauguration is one of the legal community's many contributions towards a Viksit Bharat," he added.

During his address, he highlighted the positives of arbitration and said that arbitration fosters economic growth.

"We all do know it as an efficient and equitable method of resolving disputes and providing a streamlined alternative for what can often be very intricate judicial processes. So whether it is in domestic or international arenas, arbitration certainly inspires confidence, it fosters economic growth, and it upholds the rule of law," Jaishankar said.

"In a world where time is actually of essence and certainty is of paramount importance, arbitration is recognised as a cornerstone of modern dispute resolution. Now, this is particularly relevant for us to recognise in India at a time when rapid economic growth is taking place in a globalised environment. If we are to get full mileage from our 3D dividenddemocracy, demographics, and demandthen high-quality arbitration is a notable factor in further attracting foreign direct investment," he added.

