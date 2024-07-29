Will launch 'painful' but limited' strike against Hezbollah to avoid regional war: Israel

Jerusalem, July 29 Israel has decided to launch "a painful strike" against Hezbollah, but in a limited scope that will not "trigger a full-fledged regional war," an Israeli government official confirmed to Xinhua on Monday.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that Israel was preparing to launch "a limited" retaliation after a rocket attack on Saturday killed 12 children and youth in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights, Xinhua news agency reported.

Israel accuses Hezbollah of firing the rocket while the Lebanese group and political party have denied any involvement.

The source said that the response could trigger "several days" of intensive fighting and that Israel was preparing for such a scenario.

According to a statement issued on Sunday night following a meeting of Israel's security cabinet, the ministers had granted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant the authority "to decide on the manner of the response against Hezbollah, and its timing."

The statement did not specify how Israel would respond to the attack.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor