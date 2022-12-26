'Will not accept a weak govt this time', says Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Sunday took a sharp dig at the ruling coalition regarding the early polls in the country and said that he would instead choose the opposition benches rather than forming a weak government this time, ARY News reported.

In an interview with a private news channel, Imran Khan conceded that forming a weak government was his mistake.

The PTI chief stated that a weak government will not be tolerated this time. He explained that a political party with a clear majority in parliament might modify the legislation.

"Whenever we capture mafias, they got released on bail on the next day. We had failed to implement the rule of law and we know that we appointed the wrong people to key positions," ARY news quoted Imran as saying.

Moreover, Khan also criticised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for being charged with Rs 16 billion in corruption but being released owing to their powerful position.

In April this year, the PTI announced mass resignations from the National Assembly, a day after party chief Imran Khan's ouster as Prime Minister through a no-confidence vote.

After the submission of their resignations, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri at the time, in the capacity of the house's acting speaker, accepted the resignations of 123 PTI Members of the National Assembly.

Earlier this month, PTI Chairman Imran Khan made an announcement regarding his party lawmakers intending to visit National Assembly and approach its speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

( With inputs from ANI )

