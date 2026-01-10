"Will not allow China's hand to reach into Taiwan": President Lai

Taipei [Taiwan], January 10 : Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te said that he would continue safeguarding Taiwan and would not allow China to reach into, Focus Taiwan reported.

Focus Taiwan said that the Taiwanese President said that as commander-in-chief of the armed forces, he was pledging to protect the country and safeguard the lives and property of all citizens.

"I will certainly safeguard the nation and absolutely not allow Chinese pressure or China's hand to reach into Taiwan," President Lai said.

He also said on Thursday that China's "cross-border pressure" against the people of Taiwan proves that Beijing's authority does not extend to Taiwan and confirms that Taiwan is not part of the People's Republic of China (PRC).

Focus Taiwan reported Lai cited the recent visit to Taiwan by China-born Japanese lawmaker Hei Seki, who has been sanctioned by China and barred from entering PRC, saying that the visit demonstrated that how the Republic of China (ROC) Taiwan's official name and the PRC are not subordinate to each other.

His remarks came amid the backdrop of China's Taiwan Affairs Office listing Taiwan's Interior Minister Liu Shyh-fang and Education Minister Cheng Ying-yao as so-called "diehard Taiwan independence elements." Focus Taiwan reported that the same Chinese office also labeled a prosecutor from the Taiwan High Prosecutors Office as a "Taiwan independence thug accomplice."

"Whether it is Cheng Ying-yao, Liu Shyh-fang, the prosecutor surnamed Chen, or other officials or elected representatives, all can stand at their posts and strive for the country, without fear of China's threats," the Taiwanese President said ahead of attending an event celebrating the completion of training for new personnel at the Ministry of Justice's Investigation Bureau.

The Taiwanese President said that he hoped China's leaders would understand that military drills targeting Taiwan are not peaceful actions and added that China's "united front" infiltration and cross-border suppression would not achieve the goal of making Taiwan a part of China.

