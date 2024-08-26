"Will not waiver from defence of America's ideal," says Kamala Harris as her campaign reclaims California tech donor's support

California [US], August 26 : Kamala Harris' presidential campaign is capitalizing on a network of former major donors, particularly from the tech industry, who were previously inactive during President Joe Biden's campaign.

According to Politico, Harris has raised nearly 59 million USD after Joe Biden recused himself from the race. Of that USD 12.5 million came from donors in California. Notably, tech giants like Google, Apple, and Meta have been significant contributors, with Google and its parent company Alphabet donating USD 262,000, Apple USD 170,000, and Meta USD 81,000.

Politico's analysis reveals that Harris is poised to attract more donors from the tech industry, with over 10,000 Californians contributing to her 2019 campaign, including about 460 tech employees who raised around $400,000.

The tech sector, which had leaned towards Republican nominee Donald Trump, is now showing substantial support for Harris. This shift includes many former supporters from her 2020 presidential run who had not contributed during her time as Biden's vice president.

Meanwhile, Kamala Harris continues to exhort Democrats to come out and support her for the Presidential run-off in November.

"It is our turn to do what generations before us have doneto fight for this country we love, and the ideals we cherish. So, let's get out there and fight for it. And, together, let us write the next great chapter in the most extraordinary story ever told, " Harris posted on her X timeline on Sunday.

"As President, I will never waver in defence of America's security and ideals, because in the enduring struggle between democracy and tyranny, I know where I standand I know where the United States belongs," she added.

The campaign continues to heat up. On Monday, Donald Trump is scheduled to address members of the National Guard Association of the United States during the group's conference in Detroit. On the Democratic side, Kamala Harris and Tim Walz will be on a bus tour in Georgia later this week.

The New York Times reported that Doug Emhoff, the second gentleman, is scheduled to speak at two Harris-Walz campaign fund-raisers Monday on the East End of Long Island.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor