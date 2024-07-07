"Will rebuild Pakistan": Ex-PML-N leaders launch new party Awaam Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 7 : Former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) stalwarts Miftah Ismail and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi officially unveiled their new political venture, Awaam Pakistan, at a ceremony in Islamabad, Dawn reported.

The launch marked the culmination of their longstanding ambition to forge a path independent of traditional party dynamics, promising a fresh approach to governance in a nation beset by chronic challenges.

The genesis of Awaam Pakistan was teased weeks prior with a stirring video underlining the party's slogan, 'Awaam Pakistan: Badlein ge nizam' (People of Pakistan: We will change the system).

Today, amidst a gathering of supporters and curious onlookers, Ismail articulated the vision driving their initiative. He lamented Pakistan's decline relative to its regional peers, decrying its staggering educational deficiencies and economic inequalities, as reported by Dawn.

"If you believe that we have the right to move forward [...] then join us, we will stand with you and rebuild Pakistan," Ismail said.

"No senior party member will serve more than two terms," he said. "Nor will their children come and take their position. We are not going to have dynasties or cults of personality here, we will operate on merit."

"Pakistan was once the wealthiest in South Asia; now, we lag behind even Nepal in human development," Ismail grimly noted, highlighting the stark realities facing millions living below the poverty line.

Emphasising a departure from hereditary politics and entrenched hierarchies, Ismail laid out Awaam Pakistan's core principles: meritocracy, term limits for leadership, and a resolute stance against dynastic ambitions.

"Our aim is clear: to provide every Pakistani with equitable economic opportunities," he asserted, rallying those disillusioned by the status quo to join their cause. "If you believe in moving Pakistan forward, join us. Together, we will rebuild our nation."

Abbasi, echoing Ismail's sentiments, aimed at the entrenched political elite, bemoaning their self-serving agendas.

"Politics has become a game of retaining power rather than serving the public," Abbasi criticised, questioning the moral authority of those who prioritise personal gain over national welfare.

He envisioned Awaam Pakistan as an unconventional force in Pakistani politics, eschewing the superficial trappings of established parties for a grassroots-driven movement rooted in constitutional integrity and parliamentary democracy.

"We are presenting an idea, not merely forming another political faction," Abbasi asserted, underscoring their commitment to scrutinise potential members based on ability and ethical track record rather than mere electability. "This party will not compromise on principles; we seek contributors, not opportunists."

In addressing concerns about their ideology, Abbasi dismissed traditional left-right paradigms, asserting Awaam Pakistan's ideology revolves around uplifting Pakistanis and assuming responsibility for national progress. "Our mission is clear: to rejuvenate a nation neglected by those sworn to uphold its Constitution," Abbasi declared, lamenting decades of constitutional disregard and systemic dysfunction. "The current state of affairs is unsustainable; we cannot continue to defy our own laws."

However, amidst the fanfare and declarations of reform, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar cast doubt on the credibility of Awaam Pakistan's founders, dismissing their promises as recycled rhetoric devoid of substance. "This launch is a gathering of wealthy investors masquerading as a political movement," Tarar criticised, questioning the moral standing of those who had wielded power without effecting tangible change during their tenures.

Tarar's scepticism notwithstanding, Awaam Pakistan pressed ahead, promising to release a comprehensive mission statement within weeks outlining concrete policy initiatives. "We are not here to make empty promises; our statement will present viable solutions to Pakistan's most pressing issues," Abbasi assured, signalling their intent to substantiate rhetoric with action, Dawn reported.

