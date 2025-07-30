'Will recognise Palestine if Israel doesn't stop Gaza crisis' UK PM says

London [UK], July 30 : United Kingdom PM Keir Starmer has committed to recognizing a Palestinian state ahead of September's United Nations General Assembly, Downing Street announced on Tuesday.

Starmer told a special meeting of his Cabinet that "now was the right time to move this position forward" because of the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza and the diminishing prospects of a peace process. Israel's government swiftly dismissed the move as a "reward for Hamas," while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cried "appeasement" as per a report on Politico.

My statement on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and our plan for peace including the recognition of a Palestinian State. pic.twitter.com/aMUCNwJb9z— Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) July 29, 2025

But Starmer vowed that the UK will recognize a Palestinian state in September unless the Israeli government takes "substantive steps" to end the crisis in Gaza and commits to a long-term peace process that delivers a two-state solution.

Starmer repeated that Hamas must release all remaining hostages, accept that they will play no role in the government of Gaza, and disarm, Politico reported.

The PM said in an address at Downing Street that with the peace process "under threat" he had determined that "now is the moment to act." He referred to "a catastrophic failure" to deliver aid. "We see starving babies, children too weak to stand, images that will stay with us for a lifetime," Starmer said.

Addressing a United Nations conference in New York, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy said that Britain bears a "special burden of responsibility to support a two-state solution" because of its historic role in the region, as per Politico.

The move marks a significant shift in the British stance on the issue after weeks of horrific images showing people starving in Gaza. One Labour MP, granted anonymity to speak frankly, said it was the biggest change in the UK's approach in a generation.

It is unclear whether Starmer's announcement will go far enough for restive backbenchers and international allies who are committed to action or too far for US President Donald Trump, who has expressed some skepticism about recognition.

Lammy said it was "with the hand of history on its shoulder" that the UK intends to recognize Palestine at the UN General Assembly a statement greeted with applause.

