Will see if we have anything to say about it: US responds to Bangladesh's push for Constitutional changes

Washington [US], November 19 : The US State Department on Tuesday acknowledged Bangladesh's Attorney General Mohammad Asaduzzaman's call for removing secularism from the country's Constitution, with spokesperson Matthew Miller responding to ANI's question on the matter during a press briefing.

This comes amid rising tensions following attacks on religious minorities in Chittagong.

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said, "I'll take that back and see if we have anything to say about it," in response to ANI's question on Bangladesh's Attorney General Mohammad Asaduzzaman advocating the removal of the word "secular" from the Constitution.

However, the United States did clarify its stance against government involvement in violent crackdowns on peaceful protests in Bangladesh. This statement follows clashes in Chittagong between members of the Hindu community and law enforcement, triggered by a social media post criticizing ISKCON.

"I'm not going to speak to private diplomatic engagements from here, but we have made it clear to the government of Bangladesh, as we do to countries around the world, that we support the right to peaceful protest and that no government should engage in violent crackdowns on peaceful demonstrations," the US department Spokesperson added.

The clash in Chittagong escalated, leading to joint police and army operations where blank shots were fired. India condemned the November 6 attacks on the Hindu community in Chittagong.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We have observed that there have been attacks on the Hindu community in Chittagong, Bangladesh. Their properties and business establishments have been looted following incendiary posts on social media targeting Hindu religious organisations."

Jaiswal urged Bangladesh to act decisively. "It is understood that extremist elements are behind these posts and the subsequent illegal, criminal activities. Such incidents are bound to create further tensions in the community. We once again urge the Government of Bangladesh to take strong measures to ensure the safety of Hindus and act decisively against extremist elements," he said.

Earlier in the week, Bangladesh's Attorney General Mohammad Asaduzzaman called for major constitutional changes, suggesting the removal of secularism, socialism, and Bengali nationalism. He also proposed removing Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's designation as the "Father of the Nation," United News of Bangladesh (UNB) reported.

During hearings on the 15th Constitutional Amendment, Asaduzzaman said socialism and secularism do not reflect the realities of a nation where 90 per cent of the population is Muslim. He called for a return to faith-based principles, reinstating absolute 'faith in Allah'.

He also criticised the relevance of Bengali nationalism in Article 9 in their Constitution, saying it does not align with modern democratic values. He labelled the 15th Amendment a betrayal of the Liberation War and the 2024 July revolution, which saw sacrifices from activists like Abu Sayed and Mugdho. "The amendment betrays the sacrifices of martyrs like Abu Sayed and Mugdho," Asaduzzaman said, accusing it of prolonging authoritarian rule. "It's a direct assault on democracy and the rule of law."

The 15th Amendment of Bangldesh's Constitution, passed in 2011, abolished the caretaker government system and recognized Mujibur Rahman as the Father of the Nation. Asaduzzaman said its provisions have created political instability and fostered division.

He argued for reinstating referendums, saying their removal undermines democratic accountability. The amendment enables MPs elected through 'electoral engineering' to unilaterally eliminate this critical democratic mechanism, he added.

The Attorney General also slammed the use of language as a basis for national identity in Article 6, calling it divisive. He urged the repeal of Articles 7(ka) and 7(kha) from Bangladesh's constitution, claiming they serve authoritarian purposes and weaken democracy.

