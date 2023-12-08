'Will take care of the country that you loved so dearly', Israel war minister on sons's funeral

Tel Aviv, Dec 8 Israel war cabinet minister and former IDF chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot in a speech at his son Gali Eisenkot's funeral said, "we'll take care of the country that you loved so dearly."

"I salute you forever, and I pledge to you that we will do everything we can to be worthy of making the right decisions for those who fell for the country and for those who embrace us in this difficult time," he said.

Gali was killed while fighting Hamas in Northern Gaza strip on Thursday.

Choking up throughout the speech, Gadi recalled a conversation with his son from several years ago during which Gal said that he had really missed his father throughout his childhood as the dad was with IDF and moving around.

Eisenkot who was visibly in tears and wearing a dark sunglass said that he had told his son that mom was there and that he had built close relationship within the family with mom and siblings and that as a dad he was proud of that.

The Israel war cabinet minister said that Gal had always wanted to be in the army and never wanted the support of his father who was a former Chief of IDF for his growth in the forces.

Gad Eisenkot also said that his son even did not revealed his surname during army trials and made his way into the IDF without even the family knowing of it.

Israel President Issac Herzog, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, war cabinet ministers and other dignitaries, family members and common people attended the funeral of Gal Eisenkot.

