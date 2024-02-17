"Will take Pakistan towards political stability, not revenge," after coming to power: Imran Khan

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], February 17 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan stressed on Friday that there would be no political vendetta if his party came to power and said they would work for the development of the country, The Express Tribune reported.

According to the report, senior party leader Ali Muhammad Khan said in a social media post after meeting Imran at the Adiala Jail that the PTI founder underscored the importance of forming a truth and reconciliation commission to take the country forward.

"After coming to power, we will not take any political revenge, but we will take the country and the nation forward for the sake of development of the country and the nation," Ali Muhammad Khan quoted Imran as saying.

The Express Tribune reported that the PTI leader added that Imran also referred to former South African leader Nelson Mandela's Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

"We must move towards truth and forgiveness. Tehreek-e-Insaf, after coming to power, will take Pakistan towards political stability and development, not revenge."

Meanwhile, following the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announcement to hold a demonstration in the capital, the Islamabad Deputy Commissioner refused to grant permission to hold protests on Saturday, as reported by ARY News.

The administration rejected the PTI's application, maintaining that demonstrations cannot be allowed given Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) which is in force in the capital city.

Further, the administration has also asked the citizens to avoid getting involved in any political gathering, according to Geo News."Islamabad police should take action against those participating in the protest demonstration," it added.

The Imran Khan-led party called for nationwide protests against "rigging" in the 2024 general elections.

