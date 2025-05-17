Windstorm kills 4, injures dozens, causes massive damages across Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], May 17 : A powerful windstorm that swept across multiple regions of Nepal on Friday has left at least four people dead and 28 others injured, according to Nepal Police.

The storm triggered widespread destruction of homes, vehicles, and infrastructure, with preliminary damage estimates crossing NPR 1.08 billion, the Kathmandu Post reported.

The fatalities reported include 14-year-old Shukna Kewat from Kapilvastu; 54-year-old Rambha Devi Dhanuk from Bara; 30-year-old Mira Bayambu; and 40-year-old Durga Bahadur Pun from Nawalparasi West.

The injured have been receiving medical attention in various districts affected by the storm, which struck with little warning and caused significant chaos and fear among residents.

Senior Superintendent of Police Ramesh Thapa, spokesperson for Nepal Police, confirmed that six houses and two animal sheds were damaged in the storm. In Nawalparasi East, the transmission tower of Nawalpur FM 104.4 MHz in Kawasoti was brought down by the strong winds, resulting in a complete halt to its radio broadcasts, as per reports by the Kathmandu Post.

Beyond the windstorm itself, the same day also witnessed an alarming rise in related weather emergencies across the country. Police recorded 18 separate incidents of fire and 59 reported lightning strikes, stretching emergency response teams and triggering large-scale data collection efforts by authorities to assess the full scope of the impact, the Kathmandu Post reported.

The storm's intensity and the breadth of destruction have raised concerns about disaster preparedness in the country, as officials continue to coordinate relief operations and evaluate long-term recovery measures.

