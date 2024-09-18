Winter arrives early in Mongolia

Ulaanbaatar, Sep 18 Mongolia is experiencing an early onset of winter, with the first snowfall blanketing several provinces. This shift signals the transition from autumn to the colder winter months.

As of Wednesday, the provinces of Uvs, Khovd, and Zavkhan in the west, along with Khuvsgul in the north, have seen snowfall of up to 3 cm, according to the National Agency for Meteorology and Environmental Monitoring.

Looking ahead, snow is expected to affect western and central provinces over the next three days, along with a sudden drop in temperatures. The weather monitoring agency is urging the public, particularly nomadic herders and farmers, to take extra precautions against potential weather-related hazards, Xinhua news agency reported.

Mongolia's climate is characterised by a strong continental influence, featuring long, frigid winters and short, warm summers.

