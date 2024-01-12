Wipro logs lower net, revenue for Q3

Bengaluru, Jan 12 Software major Wipro Ltd closed the third quarter of FY24 with a lower net profit of about Rs 2,700 crore on a lower revenue.

The company declared an interim dividend of Re.1 per equity share of Rs.2 each.

In a regulatory filing, Wipro said it closed the quarter ended December 31, 2023 with a consolidated revenue of about Rs 22,205 crore (against Q3FY23's Rs 23,229 crore) and a net profit of about Rs 2,700 crore (Rs 3,065 crore).

"Our investments in people, processes, and business operations are continuing to pay off," CEO and Managing Director Thierry Delaporte said in a statement.

"In a seasonally soft quarter, deal booking momentum remained strong. Our large deals recorded a 20 per cent year-to-date growth. Further, we are starting to see early signs of a return to growth in consulting, as demonstrated by the double-digit growth in order bookings in our Capco business," Delaporte added.

