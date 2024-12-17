Wisconsin School Shooting: Three Dead, Six Injured After Teen Opens Fire at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison

Three people, including the suspected shooter, were killed, and others were injured after a teenage opened fire at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin, on Monday, said the police chief. According to Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes the two injured students are in critical condition and four with less serious injuries.

The police said that the shooting occurred a Abundant Life Christian School in Madison. He said that someone from the school called 911 to report an active shooter shortly before 11 am. Police rushed to the school after an emergency call. Soon after the incident, the police blocked off the roads around the school on Monday afternoon. A law official told AP that the shooter was a 17-year-old female student. The police said that the shooter was dead by apparent suicide when officers arrived at the crime scene.

Police chief Barnes informed that responding officers did not fire their weapons. The investigators believe the 17-year-old female student used a 9mm pistol during the fatal shootout.