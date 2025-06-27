Wisconsin Shooting: Two Milwaukee Police Officers Shot Near 25th Street and Garfield Avenue; Shooter at Large

Two Milwaukee Police officers were shot at a shooting near north 25th Street and west Garfield Avenue on Thursday night, June 26 (local time). The law enforcement team rushed to the scene and transported police personnel to the nearby hospital by ambulances.

The incident occurred at around 9.10 pm when officers were responding to reports of a shooting near 25th Street and Garfield Avenue. When they reached the suspected gunman, who is currently at large fired on them. Milwaukee Police request citizens to avoid the area as there is still a threat to the public.

BREAKING: Officials say 'there is still a threat to the public' after a suspect opened fire and shot two police officers in the northwest side of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.



Both officers are in critical condition, according to scanner reports.

pic.twitter.com/2O3thiGn12 — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) June 27, 2025

"Milwaukee Police are at the scene of a critical incident on the area of N. 25th Street and W. Garfield Avenue. Please avoid the area as there is still a threat to the public. This is still an active scene and officers are searching for a suspect in the vicinity," Milwaukee Police in a post on X.

"Details regarding a media briefing will be provided via a media advisory as soon as available," police wrote further.