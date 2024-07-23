"Wish Kim all the best, plan to appoint a new Director soon": President Biden as US Secret Service director resigns

Washington, DC [US], July 23 : Following US Secret Service director Kimberley Cheatle's resignation over agency's handling of former President Trump's protection, President Joe Biden thanked her "for her decades of public service" to the nation.

Biden also stated that he plans to appoint a new director for the USSS soon.

Lauding Cheatle's service, Biden underlined how she has selflessly dedicated and risked her life to protect the country throughout her career in the United States Secret Service.

"Jill and I are grateful to Director Kim Cheatle for her decades of public service. She has selflessly dedicated and risked her life to protect our nation throughout her career in the United States Secret Service. We especially thank her for answering the call to lead the Secret Service during our Administration and we are grateful for her service to our family," a White House release read, quoting the statement from President Joe Biden on Tuesday (local time).

Cheatle's resignation comes amid ongoing probes by lawmakers and an internal government watchdog into how the agency handled Trump's safety and how a gunman nearly killed the Republican presidential candidate for Pennsylvania during a rally this month.

"As a leader, it takes honor, courage, and incredible integrity to take full responsibility for an organization tasked with one of the most challenging jobs in public service," Biden said in a statement.

"The independent review to get to the bottom of what happened on July 13 continues, and I look forward to assessing its conclusions. We all know what happened that day can never happen again. As we move forward, I wish Kim all the best, and I will plan to appoint a new Director soon," he added.

One rallygoer was killed and several others were hurt in the event, which narrowly missed Trump's head.

Trump was on stage at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania when gunshots rang out and Secret Service agents stormed the stage. Hours after the shooting, Trump said that the bullet pierced the upper part of his right ear.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) identified the shooter as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania.

Demands for Cheatle's resignation were also raised by members of Congress from both parties, and Republicans had been continuously pressing for her impeachment since Trump was shot at the Pennsylvania rally on July 13.

After her Monday public hearing before the House Oversight Committee, where she refused to respond to several of the committee's questions, lawmakers were especially enraged, according to CNN.

Even though Cheatle said there were "significant" and "colossal" issues with the rally's security during her testimony before the House Oversight Committee, she had previously refused to step down.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor