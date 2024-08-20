"Wish my mother and Kamala's mother could see us...": Hilary Clinton backs Kamala Harris at Democratic Convention

Washington, DC [US], August 20 : Former US Secretary of State, Hilary Clinton extended strong support on Monday for Vice President Kamala Harris, saying that the "future is here" and added that if her mother and Kamala's mother would see them, they would have said to keep going.

Delivering her remarks at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Clinton said, "And then there was 2016 when it was the honour of my life to accept our party's nomination for president. And nearly 66 million Americans voted for a future where there are no ceilings on our dreams. And afterwards, we refused to give up on America, millions marched, many ran for office, and we kept our eyes on the future."

Clinton said that Harris, a Democratic nominee for the forthcoming US Presidential elections, is the person who will lead the country forward, according to CNN.

"Well, my friends the future is here. I wish my mother and Kamala's mother could see us, they would say 'Keep going,'" she said.

In a warm response, the crowd cheered Clinton, and chanted saying "Keep going."

Ahead of her speech at the Convention, Clinton received a standing ovation on Monday. The crowd notably clapped and cheered her for over two minutes, according to CNN.

"There's a lot of energy in this room just like there is across the country," she said.

Being the only other woman to have led a campaign against Trump in a general election, she is a well-known figure among the Democrats. Expressing gratitude to President Joe Biden at the outset of her speech, Clinton stated that he "has been democracy's champion at home and abroad."

"He brought dignity, decency, and competence back to the White House and he showed what it means to be a true patriot," she said.

Meanwhile, at the convention, former US President Barack Obama is scheduled to speak on Tuesday, which will focus on the theme "A Bold Vision for the Future."

On Wednesday, under the theme "A Fight for Freedom," former President Bill Clinton and Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi of California will address the convention, according to a source familiar with the schedule.

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries are also expected to speak this week, DNC officials said.

Mike Waltz, Kamala Harris's running mate, is expected to take the stage on Wednesday to officially accept the vice-presidential nomination.

Harris will formally accept the presidential nomination during her speech on Thursday, a night dedicated to the theme "For the Future."

