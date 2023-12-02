‘Wish Rishi ji was here’: Neetu misses her husband on 'Animal' release

Mumbai, Nov 2 Veteran actress Neetu Singh remembered her late husband Rishi Kapoor as their son Ranbir Kapoor’s film ‘Animal’ is based on father-son relationship was released on December 1.

Neetu took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture from the film, where Ranbir was seen sporting a half bun and sunglasses.

She captioned it: "Wish rishiji was here."

It was in April 2020, when Rishi Kapoor, who was suffering from leukaemia, passed away aged 67.

The late actor was in the Big Apple for treatment and Neetu was beside him throughout.

‘Animal’ is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana, Triptii Dimri and Shakti Kapoor.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor