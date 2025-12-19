With India-EU trade pact talks in "decisive phase", Dutch FM hopes for early conclusion; emphasises resilient supply chains

By Ayushi Agarwal

New Delhi [India], December 19 : As negotiations between India and the European Union on a long-pending Free Trade Agreement (FTA) enter a "decisive phase," Netherlands Foreign Minister David van Weel has underscored the growing importance of such pacts with like-minded partners amid global trade uncertainties.

In an interview withon Friday, David van Weel, who is on a three-day visit to India, said that the global trade environment is becoming increasingly challenging, making closer economic cooperation essential. "FTAs with like-minded partners now are more critical than ever," he said, pointing to disruptions in global trade and the need to diversify supply chains.

"We see a world where trade is becoming increasingly difficult, where countries sometimes don't adhere to the rules we set, and where we need to diversify our supply chains to become more resilient and autonomous," the Dutch foreign minister added. He said he was hopeful that the India-EU FTA talks would reach a conclusion soon.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, hosting his Dutch counterpart, lauded the support of key EU members such as the Netherlands in negotiations for India-EU Free Trade Agreement.

Jaishankar reaffirmed India's deepening cooperation with the Netherlands, both bilaterally and in the context of broader India-EU engagement, spanning sectors like water, agriculture, technology, and semiconductors.

"We count on your support as we are moving to what I hope is a decisive phase in our negotiations with the EU on the Free Trade Agreement," he said.

Earlier on Monday, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said that the India-EU FTAs were "narrowing down the differences".

"We have done nearly 14 rounds of negotiations till now. Their team was here for the entire week in December, and both sides had deep engagement on multiple issues. We are narrowing down the differences," he said.

"When you reach closer, there are a set of differences. So, now we are narrowing them down. Both sides are virtually engaged on multiple issues," the secretary added.

During his visit, the Dutch Foreign Minister also held meetings with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, describing the discussions as productive against the backdrop of global geopolitical shifts.

"There were good discussions. In these times of geopolitical change and unrest around the world, democracies need to stick together. India and the Netherlands are passionate about democracy, the rule of law, and the right of passage in the high seas, and all those values are under pressure," he stated.

On defence and security cooperation, van Weel said both sides share concerns about developments in the Indo-Pacific region.

He further announced increased naval engagement between the two countries with the Dutch Deputy Chief of the Navy's visit to India in February, along with a Dutch frigate visiting Kochi in the spring.

"In the field of defence and security, we've concluded that we share concerns about developments in the Indo-Pacific region. The threats are multiple, and we also joined your Indian Ocean Pacific Initiative. Our Deputy Chief of the Navy will be here in February to discuss with the Chiefs of the Navy what the developments are and what should be done. There will also be a Dutch frigate that will visit Kochi in the Spring of next year as a testimony to how important we find it to show our presence here also in the region," van Weel added.

