With India's growing international strength, its presence in world well respected: Guyana's Vice President

Vice President of Guyana Bharrat Jagdeo on Saturday, before leaving from India, said that with India's growing strength Internationally, its presence in the world is well respected.

Speaking toabout his 5-day visit to India, Jagdeo said, "It was an excellent visit. I'm really grateful to the Indian government for all of the attention that they have paid to the issues in Guyana and the access they have given to us."

When asked about the relationship between Guyana and India, Jagdeo said, "Well, it's always historic, Indians historically been very strong but we are hoping now to enhance that relationship in several areas. And that's one of the reasons I came here to discuss the expansion of the relationship."

On being asked about India-Guyana Air Services Agreement, Jagdeo said, "Well, that hopefully will set the framework for maybe greater connectivity between the two countries. One of the biggest problems with people-to-people contact is the difficulty of transit. So, we're hoping that this may solve some of those problems."

When asked about India being President of the G20 grouping, and how does he see India becoming the voice of the Global South, he said, "Well, India historically has played that role and with its growing strength internationally, India's presence in the world now is well respected. And so even from what Prime Minister Modi has been saying, we know that India instinctively will be representing the global south."

On being asked about Guyana's plans to sign a memorandum of understanding with India to enhance cooperation in the energy sector, Jagdeo said that Guyana "is exploring the runabout exports to India on terms that are beneficial to both countries. But it goes as you said beyond that, it will also involve cooperation on the development of the gas sector. We believe that has enormous potential in Guyana. India has enormous skills in many areas and they can hopefully help us build a regulatory framework that would allow us to better manage the sector and strengthen our environmental credentials so that we can hold the oil companies to account."

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday held a meeting with Jagdeo at the Rashtrapati Bhavan

While welcoming Jagdeo to Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Murmu said that India attaches very high importance to its ties with Guyana. She noted that the trade between the two nations is on an upward trajectory, President's Secretariat said in the press release.

President Droupadi Murmu emphasised the need to further bolster bilateral trade between the two nations, according to the press release. She called the development partnership a "major pillar" of India-Guyana ties.

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the signing of the Air Services Agreement between the Government of India and the Government of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, as per an official release.

According to an official release, the Air Services Agreement will come into force after the exchange of diplomatic notes between the parties confirming that each party has completed the necessary internal procedure for entry into force of this Agreement.

( With inputs from ANI )

