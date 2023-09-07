With 'Jailer', 'Spy Ops' and 'Bambai Meri Jaan', this week's OTT release is emersive

New Delhi, Sep 7 Indulge in the exciting content offerings on OTT this week, as the weekend thrill awaits with a blend of drama, action, thriller and documentary, promising to transport you to a new world.

From Rajinikanth’s blockbuster ‘Jailer’ to the crime thriller ‘Bambai Meri Jaan’, to the documentary ‘Animals Up Close’, the IANS slate will immerse you in a cinematic experience like none other, all from the comfort of your home.

Here's a list of five titles on various OTT platforms that have caught the attention of IANS this week:

‘Jailer’

Superstar Rajinikanth starrer blockbuster film ‘Jailer’ is about a retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandiyan (portrayed by Rajinikanth), who is out to find his son’s killers.

Produced by Sun Pictures and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film features Rajinikanth in the lead role alongside Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vinayakan, Tamannaah Bhatia and Master Ritvik in pivotal roles and special cameos by Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff.

It will air on Prime Video on September 7, and will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

‘Bambai Meri Jaan’

The crime thriller series stars Kay Kay Menon, Avinash Tiwary, Kritika Kamra, and Nivedita Bhattacharya along with Amyra Dastur in pivotal roles. 'Bambai Meri Jaan' is a sneak into post-independence Bombay and streets riddled with crime.

The story revolves around the conflict between Dara Kadri (Avinash), a rising gangster, and his father Ismail Kadri (Kay Kay), an honest police officer. The series is set in a world rather, the Mumbai of the 1970s where gang wars, crimes, and treachery were a common occurrence.

Against this backdrop, the fictional series is a captivating saga of an honest cop who sees his son choose the path of crime to overcome a life of poverty and struggle. The story of the show has been penned by crime journalist and author S. Hussain Zaidi, with the series created by Rensil D’Silva and Shujaat Saudagar and directed by Shujaat Saudagar. It will premiere on Prime Video on September 14.

‘Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory’

Bertie Gregory takes you to the most spectacular corners of our planet- from Antarctica to Africa and South America to Asia, tracking down extraordinary animals to capture their daily lives like never before.

Armed with drones, state-of-the-art cameras, and underwater tech, he and his team brave subzero seas, climb snow-capped mountains, and sleep suspended 120 feet in the air to reveal the challenges these animals endure, their fierce rivalries, and the threats they face on our changing planet.

It shows all the behind-the-scenes moments he and his team face while adapting to unpredictable wildlife in remote environments where filming rarely goes as planned. There is no script for this unique series, but through it all, Bertie brings the audience with him every step of the way.

It will stream on Disney plus on September 13.

‘Ten Pound Poms’

Following the horrors of WWII, a fantastic opportunity beckoned: a new life in Australia for only ten pounds. The promise of paradise, however, quickly turned into a riveting tale of survival, secrets, and an unbreakable spirit. The British historical drama is created by Danny Brocklehurst, and stars Michelle Keegan, Faye Marsay and Warren Brown as Ten Pound Poms, British citizens who migrated to Australia after the Second World War.

It also stars Rob Collins, David Field, Stephen Curry, Leon Ford and Emma Hamilton. It will be streaming from September 8 on Sony LIV.

‘Spy Ops’

In this intense true crime series, intelligence operatives from MI6 to the CIA share insider stories of spy craft, Cold War campaigns, and coups carried out by covert agents. Featuring interviews with real officials, officers, and spies. The Executive Producers are- Jon Loew, Martin Kase, Danny Wilk, Maria Wye Berry, Marie de Maublanc, Isabelle Gendre.

It will be streaming on September 8 on Netflix.

--IANS

