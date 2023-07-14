Woman arrested in connection with death of Robert De Niro’s grandson

Los Angeles, July 14 An alleged drug dealer known as the “Percocet Princess” has been arrested for allegedly selling Robert De Niro’s grandson Leandro a fentanyl-laced pill before his death.

Sofia Haley Marks, 20, allegedly sold Leandro De Niro Rodriguez drugs before he was found dead in his Financial District apartment on July 2, The New York Post reported.

She was arrested around 6 p.m. on Thursday, during an undercover sting operation conducted by the NYPD, Drug Enforcement Administration and Homeland Security, the paper said, quoting sources.

She’s been federally charged with the distribution of narcotics and is expected to be arraigned in a Manhattan federal court.

Police have been probing Leandro’s death as a possible overdose after a white powdery substance and drug paraphernalia were found near the teenager’s body.

Leandro’s mother, Drena De Niro, is Robert De Niro’s eldest daughter with his ex-wife Diahnne Abbott.

Drena has claimed her son had died after being sold pills laced with fentanyl.

She wrote on her social media: “Someone sold him fentanyl laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him.

“So for all these people still f*****g around selling and buying this s**t, my son is gone forever.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor