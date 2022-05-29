Woman killed by husband for resisting sale of daughter for money

In a gruesome incident, a man, Zulfiqar Jiskani from Pakistan's Lucky Shah Saddar area was arrested on Friday for killing his wife Babli Jiskani for resisting his attempt to marry off their underage daughter for a hefty price.

The victim's brother Munawwar Jiskani, told the police in that area that Zulfiqar strangled his wife to death when she opposed her husband's attempts to hand over their daughter Humera, to a man for marriage against a price of Rs 100,000, reported Dawn newspaper.

In addition, Munawwar informed the police that Zulfiqar had also sold her two other daughters for money as well. Sajid Gambhir, the Station House Officer(SHO) of the Chhachar police station said that the suspect was arrested upon the complaint lodged by Babli Jiskani's brother Munawwar.

The officer also said that an inquiry regarding the alleged murder will begin soon, reported Dawn newspaper.

After a post-mortem examination at Sehwan Hospital, the body of Babli Jiskani was handed over to her heirs.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor