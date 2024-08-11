Woman 'raped' during daylight robbery in Pakistan's Faisalabad

Faisalabad [Pakistan], August 11 : A disturbing incident occurred in a suburban area of Faisalabad, Punjab, where a married woman was allegedly raped during a daylight robbery, ARY News reported citing police statment.

According to police reports, the woman and her husband were on their way to make a purchase when two robbers on a motorcycle approached them.

The robbers stole 2,500 rupees and a mobile phone from the couple, and then one of the robbers took the woman to a nearby field and allegedly raped her, as per ARY News.

The police further mentioned that a case has been registered at Sandal Bar Police Station on the complaint of the husband, and the culprits will be arrested soon.

In another terrible incident, four women including two sisters were allegedly raped by a gang of dacoits in Faisalabad.

According to ARY News, the terrible incident took place in Dasuha town of Punjab's Faisalabad district where six dacoits allegedly raped four women on December 28 at midnight.

According to the report, the gang of dacoits stormed the dera of a landlord Babar Ali. After looting valuables, they tied up the servants in the house and raped four women.

Meanwhile, In June a 10-year-old boy was allegedly raped and blackmailed by a perpetrator who recorded and circulated objectionable videos on social media, Dawn reported.

The incident, reported from Jatoi tehsil's Bet Mirhazar Khan area, has prompted swift police action and sparked widespread concern over child safety and digital exploitation.

According to authorities at Bet Mirhazar Khan police station, the suspect lured the young victim to a tubewell under false pretences of bathing, where the assault occurred and was filmed. These videos were later used to coerce and blackmail the child, highlighting the vulnerability of minors to online predators, according to Dawn.

This case underscores the growing prevalence of sexual crimes against children and the alarming trend of using social media platforms to perpetrate such offences, as reported by Dawn.

