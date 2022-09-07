Woman sends funny replies to global leaders who mistakenly tagged her as UK PM Liz Truss

Soon after Liz Truss was announced as the winner of her Conservative Party's leadership vote, the politicians and global leaders took to Twitter to congratulate the Britain's newest Prime Minister.

Leaders sent their reactions to the UK Prime Minster by tagging the handle @LizTruss, which looks like the name of the UK leader, but these people apparently reached out to a woman named Liz Trussell.

And, to the delight of many spectators, she's having fun with it.

Swedish Prime Minister congratulated the UK PM by tagging @trussliz (wrong tag), the woman responded "Looking forward to a visit soon! Get the meatballs ready"

Truss was elected the head of the UK's Conservative Party on Monday after defeating former chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak.

Trussell is the latest in a long line of ordinary people to be mistaken for high-profile public figures because of their names and, specially social media usernames.

Notably, this is not the first time a case of mistaken Twitter identity has affected a British Prime Minister.

In 2017, then-President Donald Trump meant to tag then-PM Theresa May in a tweet but instead tagged @theresamay, a British woman in her 40s with six Twitter followers and a protected account, NPR reported.

Queen Elizabeth II on Tuesday appointed the Conservative Party leader Liz Truss as the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Truss became the first prime minister to be appointed by the Queen in Scotland, and not at Buckingham Palace, as tradition requires.

After meeting the Queen, the new prime minister will return to London and speak outside the Downing Street office.

Forty-seven-year-old Liz Truss became the third female prime minister of the UK.

Truss defeated Rishi Sunak through a postal ballot of all Conservative members. She secured 81,326 votes while Sunak got 60,399 votes.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor