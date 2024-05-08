Woman taken to hospital after stabbing at Sydney gym

Sydney, May 8 A woman has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed at a gym in Sydney's inner south on Wednesday.

According to the New South Wales Police Force, emergency services were called to a fitness facility on O'riordan Street in Alexandria at about 12:30 p.m. local time, following reports of an alleged stabbing, Xinhua news agency reported.

Upon arrival, officers were told that a man, who is believed to be in his 40s, had stabbed a 39-year-old female.

The injured woman received treatment at the scene before being transported to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in a stable condition.

It is believed that the two people involved are known to each other.

Police have established the crime scene and commenced an investigation into the incident.

Alexandria is located about 5 km south of Sydney's central business district with nearly 10,000 people living in the suburb.

