Woman's body found in Australia, one arrested

Sydney, June 29 A man has been arrested after a woman's body was located in Australia's eastern state of New South Wales (NSW), local police said on Saturday.

At about 2:30 a.m. local time on Saturday, police attended a home on Johnston Street, Casino, in the state's north following reports of a concern for welfare, NSW Police said in a statement.

Officers attached to Richmond Police District arrived and assisted the woman, who is believed to be aged in her 40s. However, she died at the scene, reports Xinhua news agency citing the police statement.

A 31-year-old man, believed to be known to the woman, was arrested at the scene and taken to Lismore Police Station, where he is assisting police with inquiries, according to the police statement.

