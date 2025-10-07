'Women are indispensable agents of peace': Ambassador Harish highlights legacy of Indian peacekeepers

New York [US], October 7 : India's envoy to the United Nations has highlighted the stellar role of the country's women peacekeepers who continue to lead by example and noted the diverse roles played by personalities ranging from Kiran Bedi to Major Suman Gawani that has helped inspire women in conflict zones.

Permanent Representative of India to the UN, Parvathaneni Harish was speaking at the UNSC Open Debate on Women Peace and Security marking 25 years of Resolution 1325.

"What distinguishes India's peacekeeping legacy is not merely the scale of our contribution, but our pioneering recognition of women as indispensable agents of peace. As early as the 1960s, much before the adoption of resolution 1325, India deployed women medical officers to the Congo, marking one of the earliest instances of women serving in UN peacekeeping operations. This was not merely a symbolic gesture but a practical acknowledgment that women's perspectives, skills, and presence are essential to effective peacekeeping.

He noted how in 2007 India deployed the first-ever all-female Formed Police Unit in the history of the UN to Liberia.

"This groundbreaking initiative went far beyond enhancing security. It catalyzed a transformation in Liberian society, inspiring local women to join law enforcement and participate actively in rebuilding their nation. The unit reduced crime rates while simultaneously demonstrating that women could serve as both protectors and role models. This initiative was indeed a game changer."

Speaking about the championing leadership of women peacekeepers of India, he mentioned about the appointment of Kiran Bedi, the first woman officer of the Indian Police Service, as the first ever female Police Advisor and head of the United Nations Police Division in 2003.

"Today, over 160 Indian women peacekeepers serve in the field, and all-women Female Engagement Teams have been deployed in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Abyei in Sudan and South Sudan. The recognition accorded to Major Suman Gawani, who received the UN Military Gender Advocate Award in 2019 for her work in South Sudan and Major Radhika Sen in 2024 for her contributions in the Democratic Republic of Congo are testaments to India's unwavering commitment to the WPS agenda. We believe that it is no longer a question of whether women can do peacekeeping. Rather, it is whether peacekeeping can do without women", he said.

He emphasised that through these deployments, India has demonstrated the profound impact of women peacekeepers in peacekeeping operations. They build trust in communities, give hope to vulnerable populations, particularly women and children.

"Most critically, they help address gender-based violence and ensure that peace processes reflect the needs and perspectives of all segments of society. They inspire women in conflict zones through the example that they too can be leaders and protectors. In the words of our External Affairs Minister, Dr. S Jaishankar, women peacekeepers are "messengers of peace". "

He mentioned India's investment in the capacity building of women peacekeepers, particularly for the Global South.

"The Centre for United Nations Peacekeeping, established by the Indian Army in New Delhi, has become a Centre of Excellence, training over 12,000 troops annually. In 2016, the Centre launched a special course for female military officers training 72 women officers from 39 different troop-contributing countries that year. This flagship course equips women peacekeepers with essential skills in operational planning, protection of civilians, prevention of sexual exploitation and abuse and gender-sensitive leadership. We have also dispatched Mobile Training Teams to several nations worldwide".

Ambassador Harish ripped apart Pakistan at the global high table during the UNSC Open Debate on Women, Peace and Security on Monday (local time) by bringing to attention the history of failed track record against women, highlighting Operation Searchlight of 1971.

This UN resolution was adopted in the year 2000 and marked the impact of disproportionate and unique impact of armed conflict on women and girls.

The resolution largely focuses on the prevention of any violations of women's rights, especially during conflicts.

Ambassador Harish concluded his remarks by underscoring that India remains unwavering in its commitment to the Women, Peace and Security agenda and stands ready to share the expertise with partners, particularly those in the Global South, fostering collective solutions to shared challenges.

